Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PVH were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PVH by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PVH by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

