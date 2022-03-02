Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of RLI worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in RLI by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of RLI by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.