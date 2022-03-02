Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 44.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Loews by 152.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,747 shares of company stock worth $1,879,314. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

