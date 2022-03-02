Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 38,483 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Cimpress as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Cimpress Profile (Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.