Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.