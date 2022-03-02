Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 16,724 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

