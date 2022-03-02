Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TLOU stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 14.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.61. Tlou Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

