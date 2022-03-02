TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.12. TORM shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $561.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of -340.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TORM by 147.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TORM during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

