TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.12. TORM shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $561.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of -340.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
