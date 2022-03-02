Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$98.91 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.73 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$180.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

