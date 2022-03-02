Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 12100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

Get Torrent Capital alerts:

Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.