TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

NYSE NRDY opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.