TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.