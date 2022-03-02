TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,027,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,541,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,477 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

NYSE TRU opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.