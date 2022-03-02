TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TRU traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.81. 1,723,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,123. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.92.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

