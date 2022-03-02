Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

