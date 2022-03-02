Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 million, a PE ratio of -442.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

