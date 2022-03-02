Trex Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TREX. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

TREX opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.