Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will report $296.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.60 million and the lowest is $282.00 million. Trex posted sales of $245.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

