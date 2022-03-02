Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 51.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

