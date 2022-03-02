Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Trex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

