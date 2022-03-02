Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.60 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

