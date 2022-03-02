Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
