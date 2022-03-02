Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

