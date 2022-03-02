TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will report $89.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.10 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $382.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

