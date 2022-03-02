Tricon Residential (TCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

TCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

