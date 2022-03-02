Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$177.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

