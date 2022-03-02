TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.TriMas also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of TRS traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. 2,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,211. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

