Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.