Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TEEC)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TEEC stock opened at GBX 93.87 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.75. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.52).
About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.