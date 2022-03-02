Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManTech International in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

