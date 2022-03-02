Truist Financial Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $157.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.42. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,718 shares of company stock valued at $20,127,882. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

