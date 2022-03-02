Truist Financial Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.64% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

NYSE FOUR opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

