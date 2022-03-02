Truist Financial Weighs in on Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,152,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 331,603 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 459,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

