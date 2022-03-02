Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 1,509 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 390,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 6,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,732. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

