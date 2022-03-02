Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

ZTS traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,149. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.