TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.17. 2,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

