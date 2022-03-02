TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,815. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TTEC by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

