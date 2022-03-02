Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TUP stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

