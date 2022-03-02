Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30. Turing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

