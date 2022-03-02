Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.
Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30. Turing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.43.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Turing (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turing (TWKS)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.