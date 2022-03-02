Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

TWIN opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

