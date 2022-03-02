Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
TWIN opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
