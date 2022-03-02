Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

