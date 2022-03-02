Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Skyline Champion worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 153,293 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

