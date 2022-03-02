Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.07 Million Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of QuinStreet worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after buying an additional 109,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.