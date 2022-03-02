Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of StepStone Group worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.71. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

