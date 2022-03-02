Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Semtech by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Semtech by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

