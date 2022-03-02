Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CONMED stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.