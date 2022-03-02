Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,695. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

