Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.86% of AcuityAds worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $6,981,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $3,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $2,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of ATY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $171.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

AcuityAds Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.