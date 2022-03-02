Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 43,554 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,554 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $675.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.