Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 92.4% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the January 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBSFY. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($78.65) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

